Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Finds end zone thrice
Crabtree caught six passes for 80 yards and three touchdowns on six targets in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.
Amari Cooper was busy in the red zone Week 1 against the Titans, but Sunday's game marked a return to Derek Carr's long-held preference for peppering Crabtree with scoring opportunities. The 30-year-old wideout happily took advantage with touchdowns from 26, two and one yard(s) out. While Cooper does have an 18-13 edge in total targets through two games, Crabtree is still getting locked into plenty of volume -- including a sizable portion of the high-value looks -- in a prolific Oakland offense. Week 3 brings a matchup with a Washington defense that has thus far been strong against outside receivers but shaky overall.
