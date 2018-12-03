Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Forces fumble in loss
Whitehead accounted for seven tackles (all solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs.
Whitehead finally forced his first turnover of the season, stripping the ball from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the first quarter of Sunday's tilt. Whitehead is now six tackles away from reaching the 100-tackle mark for a third straight season heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Steelers.
