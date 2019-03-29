Raiders' Vontaze Burfict: Facing competition for job

The Raiders signed Brandon Marshall on Thursday to join Burfict, Tahir Whitehead and a slew of young players in their linebacker room, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Marshall and Burfict both signed one-year, incentive-laden contracts, with the latter's containing a base value of $2 million and only $300,000 guaranteed. It helps that he'll be reunited with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, but there's no guarantee Burfict wins a starting job or even lands on the 53-man roster. The 28-year-old linebacker seems to be healthy for the start of Oakland's offseason program, but he's coming off a 2018 campaign in which he struggled during his seven appearances and missed the other nine games while battling concussion symptoms. The Raiders have some young players -- Marquel Lee, Nicholas Morrow, Jason Cabinda -- with the potential to challenge Burfict, Marshall and Whitehead for playing time.