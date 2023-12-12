Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Skowronek has "ankle and some back issues" that could keep him out of Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Skowronek played 34 snaps on Sunday -- five on offense and 29 on special teams -- and did not record a single snap. His practice participation after Wednesday will provide a better indication as to his availability for Week 15 against the Commanders. Skowronek has six catches on 10 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in 13 games this season.