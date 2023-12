Skowronek (ankle/back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Skowronek was able to finish the week as a full participant in Friday's practice and is set to play Sunday. He played 29 of his 34 snaps on special teams in Week 14 against the Ravens and has six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown over 13 games this season.