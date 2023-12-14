Skowronek (ankle/back) was labeled as limited Wednesday on the Rams' estimated practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Skowronek could be held out of the first practice session of the week due to ankle and back issues, so his status as an estimated limited participant Wednesday is a promising sign heading into Week 15. However, the team held a "jog-through" Wednesday, thus Thursday's practice report may provide more insight into the wide receiver's health. Fantasy managers probably aren't keeping much of an eye on Skowronek's status for Sunday against Washington since he's tallied only six catches on 10 targets for 44 yards and one touchdown over 13 games this season.