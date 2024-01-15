Skowronek recorded eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for nine yards during the 2023 regular season.

Skowronek's third year on the Rams was mostly spent as a special teams expert, as Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson emerged as the leading targets for Matthew Stafford at wideout, with Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson (before being traded to Atlanta) making up the second tier. Skowronek has one year left on his rookie contract, and will likely continue his role as a gadget player capable of lining up in a variety of roles -- including fullback -- on offense and a trusted special teams performer, albeit two roles that are unlikely to translate to much from a fantasy perspective.