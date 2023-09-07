Skowronek could have an expanded role in the offense while Cooper Kupp (hamstring) misses time, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Atlantic reports.

Skowronek's familiarity with all of the Rams' receiving positions was a key factor in retaining the third-year veteran's services for another year. With two young wideouts in Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua stepping in behind Van Jefferson, Skowronek could be called upon to spell the duo and function in a variety of roles beyond special teams for coach Sean McVay in Kupp's absence.