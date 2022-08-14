Skowronek (coach's decision) did not play in the Rams' 29-22 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night.

The second-year wideout is on track to open the season as the No. 3 receiver with Van Jefferson (knee) potentially out of action for Week 1, so it wasn't entirely surprising he joined starters Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson as inactives. Skowronek made only a modest impact as a rookie with an 11-133 line on 20 targets, but that experience could certainly help him get off to a strong start if he does indeed enjoy an elevated role to open the 2022 season.