Skowronek brought in seven of eight targets for 89 yards in the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

The second-year wideout finished as the team leader in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets. Skowronek's ability to develop quick chemistry with new quarterback Baker Mayfield -- his catch and yardage tallies were both career highs -- certainly seems to bode well for the receiver's prospects down the stretch, especially with Mayfield seemingly having locked in a Week 15 starting opportunity on the road versus the Packers on Monday night, Dec. 19.