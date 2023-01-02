Wagner recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers.
A week removed from a monster performance against the Broncos, Wagner and the Rams defense as a whole fell back to Earth against a playoff-bound Chargers offense. Wagner currently sits 13th in the league in tackles on the season with 133, and faces the Seahawks in the Week 18 finale. Wagner stuffed the stat box against his former team in their prior Week 13 matchup, with seven combined tackles, two sacks, a pass defense and an interception in the contest.
