Maher reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday.

Maher was elevated from the practice squad prior to Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks, going 3-for-5 on field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries in the victory. Both of the misses came on 50-plus yard attempts, one of which was a blocked 57-yarder. With no other kicker on the roster, Maher figures to get elevated again for the team's Week 2 matchup with the 49ers.