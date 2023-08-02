Kupp left Tuesday's practice early with the athletic training staff and did not return, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp apparently came up short on a red zone route before exiting. Head coach Sean McVay had not been briefed by medical staff on the situation at the time of his press conference following practice. The 30-year-old only logged individual drills at the tail end of the Rams' offseason program in mid-June while easing back into the swing of things following a right high-ankle sprain that brought his 2022 season to an early end. However, he was a full participant at the start of training camp, so it is unclear if his exit Tuesday has anything to do with his ankle or if it is a new issue.