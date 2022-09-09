Henderson rushed 13 times for 47 yards and secured all five targets for 26 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Henderson out-touched backfield Cam Akers by an 18-3 margin, and he managed to cobble together a serviceable fantasy effort overall despite not finding the end zone. Henderson's night on the ground was even tougher than his 3.6 yards per carry implies, as he gained 18 of his yards on one rush attempt. However, he also tied for second in receptions to round out his production, and although he and Akers are likely to share the workload much more equitably in coming games, Henderson at least heads into a Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons a week from Sunday as the presumptive primary option in the ground attack.