Henderson (protocols) rushed six times for 23 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Tuesday's 20-10 win over Seattle.

Henderson returned from a two-game absence to find out he was no longer the clear lead back for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay stated before the contest that he would deploy a timeshare between the 23-year-old and veteran Sony Michel, who performed well as the fill-in starter over the last two weeks. The Rams held a lead for much of the second half, so Michel -- who profiles better for early-down work -- saw an 18 to eight advantage in total touches. Henderson is a dynamic back who will get more usage in matchups that require a faster-paced offense, so fantasy managers shouldn't jump ship after this poor showing.