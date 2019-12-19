Rams' Gerald Everett: Logs full practice Wednesday
Everett (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
During his three-game absence, Everett didn't practice at all, so Wednesday's development is as positive of a sign as any that he's put his hyperextended knee behind him. Afterward, coach Sean McVay spoke of Everett. "We're just kind of feeling it out," McVay told Thiry. "Part of that, too, is as we complete the game plan and kind of figure out exactly what that looks like and what his involvement would be, if he is feeling good enough." In the end, there's a chance he's eased back into the fold, especially with how well Tyler Higbee has played during Everett's absence.
