Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Costly missed field goal
Zuerlein connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks during Saturday's 34-31 loss to San Francisco.
While it was early in the third quarter when Zuerlein missed a 52-yard, field-goal attempt, it was still costly. The veteran missed half of his field-goal kicks over the past four weeks and owns an underwhelming 74.2 conversion percentage for the campaign. It's a disappointing mark after Zuerlein hit 90.3 percent over the previous three seasons, but it is worth noting he missed practices this week because of a quadriceps injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...