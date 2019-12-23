Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Costly missed field goal

Zuerlein connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks during Saturday's 34-31 loss to San Francisco.

While it was early in the third quarter when Zuerlein missed a 52-yard, field-goal attempt, it was still costly. The veteran missed half of his field-goal kicks over the past four weeks and owns an underwhelming 74.2 conversion percentage for the campaign. It's a disappointing mark after Zuerlein hit 90.3 percent over the previous three seasons, but it is worth noting he missed practices this week because of a quadriceps injury.