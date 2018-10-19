Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Ready for return

Zuerlein confirmed after Friday's practice that he is ready for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams released Cairo Santos on Tuesday, so it came as a bit of a surprise when Zuerlein sounded hesitant Wednesday after he was asked about returning from his groin injury. He's apparently feeling more confident after logging full practice participation throughout the week, setting up a return to his usual status as one of the top options at kicker.