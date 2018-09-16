Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Suffers groin injury
Zuerlein suffered a groin injury during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
With Zuerlein hurting and questionable to return to the game, punter Johnny Hekker figures to be the team's emergency kicker.
More News
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four field goals in Week 1•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Connects on two of three attempts Saturday•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Full-go at training camp•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Limited in offseason workouts•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Making progress•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Expected to be ready for 2018 season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.