Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Unlikely to return for Week 6

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Zuerlein (groin) is probably another week away from returning, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

With Zuerlein seemingly headed for a fourth consecutive absence, Cairo Santos is in line to kick for the Rams in Sunday's game at Denver. It would have been a nice spot for Zuerlein to return, as he would benefit from the altitude as well as a matchup with a struggling team. The Rams have another nice draw in Week 7 against the injury-riddled 49ers, but the schedule then gets tough with matchups against the Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs in Weeks 8 through 11, followed by a bye in Week 12.