Goff is expected to receive approximately the same playing time against the Chargers on Saturday as he did against Oakland last week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Goff completed 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders last week, and the first-team offense accumulated 17 points before calling it a night in the second quarter. The sophomore quarterback has impressed this offseason and in preseason action, but expectations should remain in check. While there is definitely reason for optimism, it's way to early to consider Goff a consistent weekly option, and he's probably only worth owning in keeper/dynasty settings and two-QB formats at this stage of the game.