Rams' Jared Goff: Likely to play into second quarter Saturday
Goff is expected to receive approximately the same playing time against the Chargers on Saturday as he did against Oakland last week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Goff completed 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders last week, and the first-team offense accumulated 17 points before calling it a night in the second quarter. The sophomore quarterback has impressed this offseason and in preseason action, but expectations should remain in check. While there is definitely reason for optimism, it's way to early to consider Goff a consistent weekly option, and he's probably only worth owning in keeper/dynasty settings and two-QB formats at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...