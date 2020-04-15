Rams' Jared Goff: Lost skill talent during offseason
Goff will be working without running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2020, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams released Gurley -- who eventually signed with the Falcons -- and traded Cooks to the Texans this offseason. Out of the backfield, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson (ankle) should serve as Options 1A and 1B in some order. Meanwhile, barring another transaction this offseason, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds will be the team's wideout trio, while Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett handle tight-end duties. Goff himself has put up at least 4,600 passing yards both of the past two seasons while compiling a 54:28 TD:INT during that stretch. No matter how the skill positions look in the fall, Goff figures to succeed in an offense put together by coach Sean McVay.
