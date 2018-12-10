Rams' Josh Reynolds: Inefficient with seven targets
Reynolds reeled in three of his seven targets for 36 yards Sunday in the Rams' 15-6 loss to the Bears.
Reynolds' meager yardage total actually ranked second among all Rams players, illustrating the difficulty quarterback Jared Goff had with moving the chains against the stout Chicago defense. The second-year receiver has seen his role expand since Cooper Kupp (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 10, but Reynolds has yet to establish himself as a viable option in fantasy lineups outside of deeper formats. In the Rams' three games sans Kupp, Reynolds has nabbed only 11 of 20 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown.
