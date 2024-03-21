Reynolds will visit the Ravens on Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens met with Michael Gallup earlier in the week and are still looking for veteran, complementary pass catchers for an offense that will be led by QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers and TE Mark Andrews. It might not be the best place for a wide receiver to have fantasy value, but Baltimore does offer a good opportunity for playing time and a playoff run. Reynolds had at least 326 receiving yards (but no more than 618 in each of the past six seasons), starting 52 of 91 regular-season games in that span while playing for three different teams. He turned 29 in February, shortly after catching eight of 14 targets for 132 yards and a TD in three playoff games for Detroit.