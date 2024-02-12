Reynolds caught 40 of 64 targets for 608 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games in 2023.

After averaging 56.8 yards with three touchdowns over the first six games of the year, Reynolds only collected 26.4 yards per game since that point. Part of his dip in production was tied to the return and then slight ascension of Jameson Williams, who missed the first four games of the year due to a gambling-related suspension but saw increased playing time as the year went on. While Reynolds is now set to become an unrestricted free agent, he will likely remain a fantasy afterthought wherever he lands.