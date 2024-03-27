Reynolds is slated to sign a two-year deal with the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Garafolo, Reynolds' deal with Denver is worth a maximum of $14 million. The wideout, who turned 29 last month, is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he caught 40 of his 64 targets for 608 yards and five TDs in 17 regular-season contests for Detroit. With the Broncos, Reynolds will help fill the void created by the recent trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Browns. In his new locale, the 2017 fourth-rounder will have a chance to compete with Tim Patrick (Achilles) and Marvin Mims for WR targets alongside Courtland Sutton.