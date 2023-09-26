Stafford completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 269 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals, while rushing once for seven yards.

Two of the Rams' offensive linemen, Alaric Jackson (thigh) and Joe Noteboom (knee) both went down with injury during Monday's showdown, and as a result the veteran quarterback was the recipient of six sacks, and was under constant duress for the duration of the contest. A late one-yard toss to Tutu Atwell helped Stafford avoid going without a touchdown pass in two of his first three contests of the year, a small consolation prize to fantasy managers who gambled on what looked to be a high-octane Rams pass attack. A beatable Colts defense is up next for the Rams in Week 4, but if Jackson and Noteboom were to miss time, it could be another tough outing for Stafford.