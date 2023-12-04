Coach Sean McVay said Nacua suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Sunday's 36-19 win against the Browns, but he doesn't expect the wide receiver to miss the Rams' Week 14 road matchup with the Ravens, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua was on and off the field due to two health concerns Sunday, first due to cramps and then a reported rib issue, even though he appeared to be favoring his right shoulder when he exited for the second time. Having said that, he was able to return and ended up with the fifth 100-yard performance (4-105-1 line on seven targets) of his rookie campaign that featured a 70-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. With the nature of his current injury clarified, there's a chance Nacua operates with practice restrictions this week as the Rams prepare for Sunday's game.