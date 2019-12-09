Rams' Robert Woods: Finally breaks plane of end zone
Woods had seven catches (nine targets) for 98 yards and touchdown in Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle. He added 29 rushing yards on two carries.
Woods has racked up 71 receptions and 933 receiving yards through 12 games this season, so it may come as a surprise that Sunday's score was the receiver's first touchdown of the 2019 campaign. Jared Goff simply prefers Cooper Kupp (seven touchdowns) as a target in the red zone when Todd Gurley (10 touchdowns) is not taking it in. A few more touchdowns would certainly boost Woods' fantasy value, but the veteran remains a strong PPR option for his work between the 20s heading into a tough matchup against Dallas on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...