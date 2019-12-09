Rams' Robert Woods: Finally breaks plane of end zone

Woods had seven catches (nine targets) for 98 yards and touchdown in Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle. He added 29 rushing yards on two carries.

Woods has racked up 71 receptions and 933 receiving yards through 12 games this season, so it may come as a surprise that Sunday's score was the receiver's first touchdown of the 2019 campaign. Jared Goff simply prefers Cooper Kupp (seven touchdowns) as a target in the red zone when Todd Gurley (10 touchdowns) is not taking it in. A few more touchdowns would certainly boost Woods' fantasy value, but the veteran remains a strong PPR option for his work between the 20s heading into a tough matchup against Dallas on Sunday.