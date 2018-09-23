Rams' Robert Woods: Scores twice against Chargers
Woods had a season-high 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.
Woods had a great first half, catching all seven of his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing three times for 13 yards. He added another touchdown in the third quarter. After seeing nine targets in each of the first two games, Woods was featured even more Sunday, leading the Rams in all receiving categories. The sixth-year wideout hadn't scored in either of the first two games, but given his overall usage and the potency of the Rams' offense, it's not surprising that he blew up Sunday. He'll have a quick turnaround in Week 4, as he'll face the Vikings on Thursday.
