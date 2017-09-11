Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches two passes in Week 1
Higbee caught two of his three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.
This was a pedestrian stat line from Higbee, but it's definitely worth noting that he was on the field for 53 of 65 offensive snaps to lead all Los Angeles tight ends. Quarterback Jared Goff spread the ball around Sunday, and rookie tight end Gerald Everett hauled in an impressive 39-yard reception, so it's difficult to envision a clear path to fantasy relevance in most settings for Higbee.
