Rams' Tyler Higbee: Score overturned in wild-card loss
Higbee caught one of his two targets for just 11 yards during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round. He did have a five-yard touchdown reversed by replay with 2:16 remaining in the game.
The tight end clearly didn't complete the catch in the end zone, which was an unfortunate break for the Rams, as one play later they turned the ball over on downs and realistically sunk any chance of a comeback. Higbee took a sizable step forward in his second season with 25 receptions, 295 yards and a touchdown, including five catches for over 20 yards. However, those numbers hardly tilt the fantasy scales in most settings, and rookie Gerald Everett projects to be more involved in the passing attack in 2018, which will further cap Higbee's already limited upside and appeal.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches both targets in Week 16 win•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Looks fading in passing attack•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Removed from injury report•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Doesn't practice due to illness•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in three passes in Week 12 win•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Receives five targets in loss to Vikings•
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...