Higbee caught one of his two targets for just 11 yards during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round. He did have a five-yard touchdown reversed by replay with 2:16 remaining in the game.

The tight end clearly didn't complete the catch in the end zone, which was an unfortunate break for the Rams, as one play later they turned the ball over on downs and realistically sunk any chance of a comeback. Higbee took a sizable step forward in his second season with 25 receptions, 295 yards and a touchdown, including five catches for over 20 yards. However, those numbers hardly tilt the fantasy scales in most settings, and rookie Gerald Everett projects to be more involved in the passing attack in 2018, which will further cap Higbee's already limited upside and appeal.