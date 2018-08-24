Telfer has elected to retire, per his official Twitter account.

Telfer (undisclosed), who spent each of his two seasons in the league with the Browns, was nearly traded to Kansas City in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas earlier in the offseason. The trade was called off, and the Browns elected to instead waive Telfer. The 26-year-old then failed to pass a physical with the Colts before being let go. The 2016 6th-rounder retires with 30 games and 40 yards under his belt.

