Randall Telfer: Let go following failed physical
Telfer was waived by the Colts following a failed physical.
After a trade sending Telfer from Cleveland to Kansas City fell through earlier in May, as well as this recent signing with the Colts being nixed, it appears as though the 25-year-old tight end isn't at full strength. What exactly is giving him issues securing a deal is unclear at this point in time, though it now puts his chances of joining a team for offseason activities in danger. Whether Telfer lands another deal or not, he's typically been used as a blocker and won't factor much into a potential team's passing game.
