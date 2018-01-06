Telfer finishes the 2017 season with three catches for 36 yards.

Though Telfer was listed as Cleveland's first-string tight end week in and week out, that was never really the case. Seth DeValve and David Njoku dominated the tight end snaps and were heavily involved in the offense, while Telfer was mainly used in run blocking situations. The 25-year-old has just five receptions in his first two years in the NFL, and doesn't merit any fantasy consideration.