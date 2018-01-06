Browns' Randall Telfer: Three receptions in 2017
Telfer finishes the 2017 season with three catches for 36 yards.
Though Telfer was listed as Cleveland's first-string tight end week in and week out, that was never really the case. Seth DeValve and David Njoku dominated the tight end snaps and were heavily involved in the offense, while Telfer was mainly used in run blocking situations. The 25-year-old has just five receptions in his first two years in the NFL, and doesn't merit any fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Left off injury report Wednesday•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: No concussion, dealing with other injury•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Suffer possible concussion•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Returns to game•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Suffers eye injury•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Avoids injury designation•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...