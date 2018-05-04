Randall Telfer: Trade called off, waived instead
The trade that was supposed to send Telfer to Kansas City from Cleveland in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas has been cancelled, and Telfer will be waived by the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
It's unclear what ceased this trade from happening, but Telfer will likely be picked up by a new team nonetheless. The fourth-year player is a skilled run blocker, but he has just five receptions for 40 yards in 30 career games which keeps him far from fantasy rosters. Telfer will look for employment as an early-down tight end.
More News
-
Chiefs' Randall Telfer: Traded to Kansas City•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Three receptions in 2017•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Left off injury report Wednesday•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: No concussion, dealing with other injury•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Suffer possible concussion•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Returns to game•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...