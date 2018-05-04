The trade that was supposed to send Telfer to Kansas City from Cleveland in exchange for linebacker Dadi Nicolas has been cancelled, and Telfer will be waived by the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It's unclear what ceased this trade from happening, but Telfer will likely be picked up by a new team nonetheless. The fourth-year player is a skilled run blocker, but he has just five receptions for 40 yards in 30 career games which keeps him far from fantasy rosters. Telfer will look for employment as an early-down tight end.