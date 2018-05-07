Telfer was claimed off waivers Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

After a trade between the Browns and Chiefs fell through last week, Telfer was waived by Cleveland, which allows the Colts to pick up the 25-year-old tight end. He'll battle for a roster spot throughout training camp and the preseason, though even if he does make the team, Telfer will likely be used primarily as a blocker and that severely limits any potential fantasy value.