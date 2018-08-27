Ravens' Albert McClellan: Earns start Saturday
McClellan started at middle linebacker during Saturday's 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins.
He played 18 defensive snaps in the contest and didn't make a tackle. McClellan's preseason start shouldn't be read into, as C.J. Mosley will still have the reins at inside linebacker when the regular season kicks off.
