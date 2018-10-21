Ravens' Anthony Averett: Inactive for Sunday's game
Averett (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Averett came into Sunday with a cloudy forecast and seemingly wasn't feeling 100 percent during pregame activities. Although typically used as a depth corner, Averett's absence becomes more significant with Marlon Humphrey (thigh) also inactive.
