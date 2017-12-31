Perriman (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bengals.

Perriman has seen 30 or more snaps in each of the last two weeks, as regular starter Jeremy Maclin has been limited by a knee ailment. Maclin was ruled inactive as well Sunday, so it's a bit surprising to see Perriman as a healthy scratch. With both wideouts on the shelf, Baltimore is left with Mike Wallace as their top pass-catching option, while Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro attempt to fill the remaining void.