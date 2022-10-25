Edwards (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday.
Edwards made his season debut this past Sunday against the Browns after missing the first six games due to his ongoing recovery from last year's torn ACL. Playing 37 percent of the offensive snaps, he took 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns while working in a timeshare with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve. Ultimately, Wednesday's practice report may provide some insight into Edwards' ability to play Thursday in Tampa Bay.
