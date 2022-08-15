Dobbins (knee) lined up and ran plays during Monday's practice, albeit without defenders on the field, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's progress from his recent participation in individual drills, moving Dobbins a step forward to an actual 11-on-11 practice. He was activated from the PUP list last Monday (Aug. 8) and isn't likely to play in the preseason, but a return for Week 1 seems tentatively on track. Ravens coach John Harbaugh thought Dobbins looked better Monday than he did last week, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.