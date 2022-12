Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Armour-Davis (hip) won't return from the injured reserve list in 2022, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Armour-Davis will apparently need to look forward to 2023 as he recovers from a hip injury that's kept him out of Baltimore's last three games. The rookie fourth-rounder logged six tackles and one pass defensed in 48 defensive snaps during his debut campaign.