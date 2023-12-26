Hill rushed the ball 10 times for 26 yards in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers. He added three receptions on three targets for 31 yards.

Hill led the Baltimore backfield with 13 touches but managed only 57 total yards. He was extremely inefficient on the ground, averaging only 2.6 yards per attempt with his longest rush going for six yards. Hill's work as a pass catcher was more noteworthy, as he tallied his highest target count since Week 8. Gus Edwards will almost certainly maintain the goal-line role moving forward, meaning Hill will have to rack up yards and receptions to be fantasy-relevant for the final two weeks of the regular season.