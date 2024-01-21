Hill rushed the ball 13 times for 66 yards in Saturday's 34-10 win over the Texans. He also had two receptions on two targets for 11 yards.

Hill led the Ravens' backfield while matching his highest carry total of the season and recording his highest yardage total of the campaign. He was particularly effective running out the clock late in the game, as he accounted for 42 yards in the final quarter. Hill also remained involved as a pass catcher and has commanded multiple targets in five of his last six contests. He should split work with Gus Edwards once again in the AFC Championship Game while squaring off with either the Chiefs or Bills.