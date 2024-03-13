Hill is part of a backfield that's being joined by Derrick Henry on a two-year contract and slated to see both J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and Gus Edwards depart, sadgasg reports. Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens are set to add a true No. 1 running back in Henry, whose size and power will complement Lamar Jackson's elusiveness, while Dobbins is scheduled for free agency and Edwards has agreed to a contract with the Chargers. Hill is coming off a career year himself, and his pass-catching skills should also allow him to spell Henry efficiently. It's possible, though, that Keaton Mitchell (knee) becomes the Ravens' preferred No. 2 option once fully recovered from his torn ACL, as long as he doesn't lose a step. Hill can be cut with a potential 'out' heading into the final year of his contract for only $500,000 in dead money, which could be a situation worth monitoring.