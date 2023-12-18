Hill had five carries for 23 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.

Despite the pedestrian stat line, Hill finds himself thrust back onto the fantasy radar going forward in light of Keaton Mitchell suffering a season-ending knee injury. Mitchell suffered a torn ACL on Sunday night, and now Hill projects to see his role tick up as the primary complement to Gus Edwards. In the first nine weeks, which is when Mitchell was either on IR or had a minimal role, Hill averaged 7.3 carries for 31.4 yards to go with 1.9 receptions for 8.4 yards. Hill is unlikely to see a massive jump in production but his usage should make him a potential streaming option down the stretch in deeper formats. The Ravens have a tough matchup upcoming, though, as they'll head west to face the 49ers on Christmas night.