Hill finished the 2023 regular season with career highs for carries (84), rushing yards (387), rushing TDs (387), catches (28), receiving yards (206) and receiving touchdowns (one).

Hill was Baltimore's RB of choice for obvious passing situations for most of the season, though rookie Keaton Mitchell (knee) took some of that work away from early November to mid-December before suffering an ACL tear. Hill also ended up with a larger-than-expected role in the rushing game, especially early in the season after J.K. Dobbins suffered an Achilles' tear Week 1. The two-year, $4.5 million contract Hill signed in March ended up working out well for the Ravens, as he played nearly as many snaps on offense (436) as in his first four NFL seasons combined (554). It is possible Hill plays more special teams and less offense in 2024, though that's far from a certainty with both Dobbins and Gus Edwards scheduled for unrestricted free agency. Hill is scheduled for a non-guaranteed $2 million base salary and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses for the second and final season of his contract.