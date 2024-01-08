Hill caught three of 10 targets for 26 yards in Saturday's loss to the Steelers.

Hill did not factor into the carry rotation Saturday but did lead the team in targets in what was an anomalous game for the Ravens with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. In Weeks 16 and 17, Hill commanded a 22 percent rushing share in the wake of Keaton Mitchell's season-ending injury. Hill has been active in the passing game throughout the season and that should continue when the Ravens return to action in the Divisional Round but his rushing usage has been sporadic all year as well. Gus Edwards projects to be first in line for carries during the postseason but Hill can still be a fantasy factor with a small rushing workload to go with passing game functions.