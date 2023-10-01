Hill (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hill, who was inactive in Week 3, was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice, and he'll be back in the Ravens' RB mix Sunday. In his return to action, Hill and Gus Edwards figure to work in a time-share arrangement versus Cleveland, with practice-squad callup Melvin Gordon also on hand to log complementary snaps. In that context, Hill is a lineup option in deeper formats, but as long as he's sharing RB touches, the 2019 fourth-rounder profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option.